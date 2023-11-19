Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 66,724 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $2,254,750. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $237.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

