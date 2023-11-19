Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,974 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $51,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $93,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $205.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.37 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

