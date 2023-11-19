Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,554,195 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,894,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554,195 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Denison Mines worth $53,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,366,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.78 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Denison Mines had a net margin of 489.06% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

