Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,168,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 671,279 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 5.16% of Energy Fuels worth $50,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UUUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Energy Fuels by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

UUUU opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 270.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Featured Articles

