Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $407.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $411.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.69.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.