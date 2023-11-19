John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,690 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $45,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $956,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $106.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

