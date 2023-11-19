Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 21,143 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Moderna worth $41,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 8,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,430,261.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,430,261.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,665 shares of company stock worth $16,095,968. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

