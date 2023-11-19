Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Raises Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 36.0% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,707,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 299.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,710,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 215.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,362 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,232,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KT by 78.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,908,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 841,019 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $12.88 on Friday. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73.

KT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

