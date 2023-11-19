AXS Investments LLC Makes New $575,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $95.80 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

