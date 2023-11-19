Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFE opened at $29.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.