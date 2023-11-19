Immutable X Price Reaches $1.28 on Major Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $729.91 million and approximately $189.22 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00003510 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

