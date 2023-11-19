Immutable X Price Reaches $1.28 on Major Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $729.91 million and approximately $189.22 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00003510 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000979 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
