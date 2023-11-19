Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.34 and a 200-day moving average of $272.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

