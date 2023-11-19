YUSD Stablecoin Price Tops $1.01 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $220.17 million and $35,584.80 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00940189 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

