General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,793 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

