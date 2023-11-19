Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. Atkore’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share.

Atkore Trading Down 2.8 %

ATKR opened at $131.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Atkore has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $164.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Atkore by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

