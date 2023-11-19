Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 54,428 Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,428 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.45% of Americas Silver worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Americas Silver by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,404,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 1,620,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 425,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Americas Silver by 183.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Canada cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Americas Silver Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. Americas Silver Corp has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

