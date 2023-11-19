Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 177,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 103,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 89,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 66,655 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

CII opened at $17.75 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

