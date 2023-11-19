Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,938,000 after purchasing an additional 840,742 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,770,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after buying an additional 751,015 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $329.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

