Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $654.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $659.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $577.93 and a 200-day moving average of $557.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,231.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,685 shares of company stock worth $5,665,178 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

