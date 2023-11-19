Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 257,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $248,604,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,162.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,924.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,981.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,177.77. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.