Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KYN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 79,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

