Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.42 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in News by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of News by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,547,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 94,195 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in News by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in News by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

NWS opened at $21.92 on Friday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68 and a beta of 1.37.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

