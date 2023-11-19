Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Booking by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,135.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,003.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,891.97. The company has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,899.31 and a one year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.