Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $48,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 111.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $515.61 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $336.15 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

