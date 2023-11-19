Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 505.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,821 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $86.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,086.01 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $72.73 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.14.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

