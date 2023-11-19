Angeles Wealth Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.29.

ASML Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $686.09 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $608.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

