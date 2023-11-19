Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Matson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Matson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,906,000 after buying an additional 429,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.18. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $97.49.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In related news, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $205,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $205,119.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,106. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

