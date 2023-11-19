Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

