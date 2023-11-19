Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,880,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after purchasing an additional 704,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after buying an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

