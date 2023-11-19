Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 25,798 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NLY opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

