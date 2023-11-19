Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 730 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,592,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $183.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $161.28 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

