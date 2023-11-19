Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCI. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BCI opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

