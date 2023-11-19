Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 13,794 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $149.89 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $217.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.54 and its 200 day moving average is $157.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.