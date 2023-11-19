Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.24%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

