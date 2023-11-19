Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $168.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $168.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.98.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.