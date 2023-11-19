Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 6,208 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,494,000 after buying an additional 79,479 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after buying an additional 2,033,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,004,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,012,000 after buying an additional 185,707 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,856,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,355,000 after acquiring an additional 645,184 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR opened at $44.86 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.37%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

