Boston Partners Buys 110,067 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,067 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.65% of Lantheus worth $36,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 456.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 115.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,296 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

