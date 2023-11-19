Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Dollar General worth $44,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $121.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.26. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $260.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.