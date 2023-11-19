Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 837 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,233 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $827,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,491. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Trading Up 0.3 %

FSLR stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.72.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

