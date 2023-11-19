Shelton Capital Management Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

