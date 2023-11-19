Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 57,491 ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ATI by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ATI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

ATI Stock Up 0.3 %

ATI opened at $44.39 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.