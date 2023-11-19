Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 490 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $55,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

