Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,668 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $36,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $116.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

