Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 194 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,604,000 after acquiring an additional 138,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $202.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

