Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 396 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 27.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,018,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,650,000 after buying an additional 436,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Public Storage by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $257.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.60.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.