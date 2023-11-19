DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,132,000 after buying an additional 78,630 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 38.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after buying an additional 962,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,975,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,595,000 after buying an additional 156,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.17.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

