Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EVM opened at $8.69 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 106,335 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $853,870.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,622,921 shares in the company, valued at $21,062,055.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 225,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,470 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund ( NYSE:EVM Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

