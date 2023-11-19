Powerledger Tops 1-Day Volume of $108.79 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Powerledger has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $142.90 million and approximately $108.79 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a trailblazing blockchain platform facilitating decentralized renewable energy trading. Initially rooted in Ethereum’s blockchain, it has transitioned to a custom, energy-focused blockchain that ensures efficiency and broad scalability, vital for the myriad microtransactions in energy trade. Founded by Dr. Jemma Green, Dave Martin, John Bulich, and Jenni Conroy in 2016, the platform emphasizes sustainability, aiming to make green energy more accessible while reducing carbon footprints. The evolution of its native token, $POWR, mirrors the platform’s growth, adapting to new roles in transaction fees and ecosystem integration. The team’s commitment to regular updates and innovation ensures Power Ledger remains at the energy sector’s forefront.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.