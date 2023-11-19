Spell Token (SPELL) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a market cap of $51.52 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spell Token has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

