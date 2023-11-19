Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,232 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,223 shares of company stock worth $17,442,076. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $411.34 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

